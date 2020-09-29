Film students greeted by police after neighbour calls 9-1-1 over props

A group of film students got a real-life response to their movie-making following an incident in Oakville on the weekend.

Just after 11 p.m. on Saturday night, someone called 9-1-1 after seeing a man being forced at gunpoint into an apartment on Marlborough Court.

Witnesses also told police they saw a hatchet and heard screaming and yelling.

That led to an immediate response from police including members of the tactical unit.

Officers found a prop handgun and a plastic hatchet at the scene.

If you are shooting a film and using prop guns and hatchets please let police know ahead of time.

Film Shoot in Oakville Creates Dangerous Situation.

Details… https://t.co/wL31DMcV3X

^ra — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) September 29, 2020

Halton police say, often times, prop guns are mistaken for real guns and could lead to dangerous results since police respond under the assumption that the gun is real.

The film students were given a lesson in what they should have done, which is getting the proper permits from the town.

All parties were released and police say no charges were laid.