Film students greeted by police after neighbour calls 9-1-1 over props

Halton police say props, such as guns, are easily mistaken as real weapons and should be avoided in public. KAL VISUALS

A group of film students got a real-life response to their movie-making following an incident in Oakville on the weekend.

Just after 11 p.m. on Saturday night, someone called 9-1-1 after seeing a man being forced at gunpoint into an apartment on Marlborough Court.

Witnesses also told police they saw a hatchet and heard screaming and yelling.

That led to an immediate response from police including members of the tactical unit.

Officers found a prop handgun and a plastic hatchet at the scene.

Halton police say, often times, prop guns are mistaken for real guns and could lead to dangerous results since police respond under the assumption that the gun is real.

The film students were given a lesson in what they should have done, which is getting the proper permits from the town.

All parties were released and police say no charges were laid.

