Feds announce plan to purchase $7.9M rapid test, COVID-19 kits

The Federal Government announced it has struck a deal to buy millions of rapid test kits for use in our country.

This comes as Health Canada sets new standards the approval of any rapid tests.

The details being revealed from procurement minister Anita Anand.

“I am announcing that the government of Canada has signed a new agreement with ‘Avid Rapid’ diagnostics for up to $7.9 million rapid, point-of-care tests for COVID-19,” Anand confirmed on Tuesday.

The nasal swab kit in question could produce results in about 15 minutes, as opposed to the current wait times of one-to-three days.

However, the kits are not yet approved for use, so this advanced purchase is subject to Health Canada approval of the device.

This comes as Health Canada produces new criteria for rapid antigen tests, saying if they are to be approved they have to be at least 80 per cent accurate.

Many rapid test kits are less accurate, and officials say false negatives pose a serious risk if infected people continue their routines as if they don’t have the virus.

Health Canada says it is still reviewing six applications for rapid tests, and so far it has not received any submissions for potential home testing kits.