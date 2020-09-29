Loading articles...

Domestic assault in Mississauga leave three women injured, suspect dead

Last Updated Sep 29, 2020 at 5:47 am EDT

Three people have been injured in a domestic assault in Mississauga and the suspect has been found dead.

Peel police were called to an apartment on Ponytrail Drive, near Burnhamthorpe Road, where they found three women suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries, on Monday night around 10:30.

The victims are in their 20’s, 50’s and 80’s.

Police say they were assaulted with a weapon.

A 45-year-old male suspect ran from the scene and was found in a wooded area nearby, dead from a self inflicted wound.

Police have not released details of the relationship between the suspect and the victims.

