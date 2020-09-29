Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Domestic assault in Mississauga leave three women injured, suspect dead
by News Staff
Posted Sep 29, 2020 5:35 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 29, 2020 at 5:47 am EDT
A Peel Regional Police vehicle in an undated file photo (TWITTER/@PeelPolice)
Three people have been injured in a domestic assault in Mississauga and the suspect has been found dead.
Peel police were called to an apartment on Ponytrail Drive, near Burnhamthorpe Road, where they found three women suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries, on Monday night around 10:30.
The victims are in their 20’s, 50’s and 80’s.
Police say they were assaulted with a weapon.
A 45-year-old male suspect ran from the scene and was found in a wooded area nearby, dead from a self inflicted wound.
Police have not released details of the relationship between the suspect and the victims.
UPDATE: – Three victims have been transported to local hospital in serious but non life threatening condition – Officers have located the suspect. No other suspects are outstanding. – Investigation continuing