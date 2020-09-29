Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Recovery plan inspires confidence but Canadians like working from home for now: Poll
by Joan Bryden THE CANADIAN PRESS
Posted Sep 29, 2020 5:43 am EDT
A woman uses her computer keyboard in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, December 19, 2012. Amid the mass transition to remote working as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, most employers are likely focused on operational issues in order to get their employees up and running in their new home offices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
OTTAWA — A new poll suggests a slim majority of Canadians have some confidence that the federal government’s economic recovery plan will strengthen the economy and create jobs after the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But in the meantime, the poll also suggests the vast majority who can are happy working from home.
Fifty-two per cent of respondents to the survey, conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies, said they are very or somewhat confident that the economic recovery plan, unvelied in the Trudeau government’s throne speech last week, will lead to more jobs and a stronger economy in future.
Thirty-nine per cent were not very or not at all confident.
Fully 89 per cent said they’ve found working from home to be a very or somewhat positive experience and 82 per cent said they’d prefer to continue working mostly from home, commuting to work when needed, in the coming weeks as a second wave of the COVID-19 sweeps the country.
The online poll of 1,514 adult Canadians was conducted Sept. 25 to 27; it cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered random samples.