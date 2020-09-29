Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Blue Jays lose their first wild card game, face elimination Wednesday
by Michael Ranger
Posted Sep 29, 2020 8:39 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 29, 2020 at 9:04 pm EDT
Tampa Bay Rays' Willy Adames (1) steals second base as Toronto Blue Jays' Jonathan Villar fields a high throw during the fourth inning of Game 1 of a wild card series playoff baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
The Toronto Blue Jays are down to their last strike.
The Jays fell to the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on Tuesday night and will now need to win two straight games to keep their strange and unlikely season alive.
Manuel Margot’s two-run home run in the 7th inning was the difference. The blast to left field off of reliever A.J. Cole put the Rays up 3-0.
Toronto got a run back in the 8th on a sacrifice fly from Bo Bichette, but ultimately weren’t able to climb back in it.
In their first postseason game in four years, the Jays got three solid innings from starter Matt Shoemaker. Shoemaker was pulled by manager Charlie Montoyo after throwing only 35 pitches and appeared unhappy in the dugout. The move by Montoyo left many on twitter questioning the decision to turn the game over to the bullpen so early when the veteran Shoemaker was clearly rolling.
The binder is fine. But trust your eyes, too. It's October. Shoemaker is a vet. He's dealing. Don't like the decision to pull him after 35 pitches when it was clearly pre-determined, regardless of how the game shook down.