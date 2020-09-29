Blue Jays lose their first wild card game, face elimination Wednesday

The Toronto Blue Jays are down to their last strike.

The Jays fell to the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on Tuesday night and will now need to win two straight games to keep their strange and unlikely season alive.

Manuel Margot’s two-run home run in the 7th inning was the difference. The blast to left field off of reliever A.J. Cole put the Rays up 3-0.

Toronto got a run back in the 8th on a sacrifice fly from Bo Bichette, but ultimately weren’t able to climb back in it.

The FIRST Postseason RBI of Bo's career! ???? pic.twitter.com/WuHanPbpAw — Toronto Blue Jays – x (@BlueJays) September 29, 2020

In their first postseason game in four years, the Jays got three solid innings from starter Matt Shoemaker. Shoemaker was pulled by manager Charlie Montoyo after throwing only 35 pitches and appeared unhappy in the dugout. The move by Montoyo left many on twitter questioning the decision to turn the game over to the bullpen so early when the veteran Shoemaker was clearly rolling.

The binder is fine. But trust your eyes, too. It's October. Shoemaker is a vet. He's dealing. Don't like the decision to pull him after 35 pitches when it was clearly pre-determined, regardless of how the game shook down. — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) September 29, 2020

Robbie Ray came in to replace Shoemaker in the fourth and immediately gave up a lead off triple. The Rays would go on to score the first run of the game on a wild pitch from Ray.

Blake Snell pitched a scoreless five and 2/3 for the Rays. Snell only gave up one hit over 82 pitches.

The two teams are back at it on Wednesday. The Rays will start Tyler Glasnow and the Jays will counter with their big offseason acquisition and best pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu.

First pitch is at 4:07 p.m. You can catch it live on Sportsnet and Sportsnet 590 the Fan.