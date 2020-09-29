1 year after son's murder, family pleas for witnesses

At least twice a week, Adrienne Naraine comes to a plaza parking lot on Kipling Avenue and prays for answers about her son’s murder.

A year ago today, two people parked 21-year-old Amir Naraine’s car in the plaza’s parking spot around midnight and abandoned it. In the back seat was Amir’s body. He had been shot.

Police say his body was there for 19 hours before they were called. His family, who live in Brampton, were in the process of reporting him missing when his body was discovered. Though police released the security footage of the car drop-off last year, no one has been charged in his death.

Adrienne Naraine said she returns to the spot where her son’s body was found to feel closer to him.

“We talk, me and Amir,” she said in a statement to media. “I tell him that he didn’t die alone and that I was always with him.”

His mother says friends and family remember Amir as a caring, goofy guy. He worked as part of a crew that installed posters in subway stations, and his mom says he spoke of one day studying zoology.

“He had so much to live for,” she said. Amir left behind parents, grandparents, siblings and many friends.

Early in the investigation, police said there were other people in Amir’s black Chevrolet Malibu before he died, but investigators didn’t know how many people were there, or why they didn’t bring him to the hospital.

Adrienne is appealing to those friends to come forward now with information about the circumstances of Amir’s death.

“Think of all the good that came from your relationship with Amir. Now is time to give some of that good back.”