Loading articles...

WestJet passengers who flew from Winnipeg, Toronto to St. John’s asked to get tested for COVID-19

A WestJet airlines plane at the Ottawa airport Wednesday June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Public Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The new case, announced Sunday, involves a man between 20-39 years of age in the Eastern Health region.

They say the case is travel-related.

The man was returning home to the province from Manitoba.

Officials say he has been self-isolating since arrival and following Public Health guidelines.

However, the Department of Health and Community Services is asking people who travelled on WestJet Flights 306 and 328 departing Winnipeg and Toronto for St. John’s on Monday, Sept. 21 to call the 811 non-urgent health line to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - SB 400 app. Teston. #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:17 AM
Good Monday morning! One more summer-like day before fall really takes charge. By mid week, single overnight lows.…
Latest Weather
Read more