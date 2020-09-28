US-House-All, 9th Add,400

Loading articles...

Last Updated Sep 28, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT

Eds: This take covers Texas through Wyoming

These are TEST returns. They must not be broadcast or published.

Texas – District 1

211 of 255 precincts – 83 per cent

Hank Gilbert, Dem 97,497 – 45 per cent

Louie Gohmert, GOP (i) 121,578 – 55 per cent

Texas – District 2

214 of 401 precincts – 53 per cent

Sima Ladjevardian, Dem 49,597 – 40 per cent

Dan Crenshaw, GOP (i) 55,067 – 45 per cent

Elliott Scheirman, Lib 18,116 – 15 per cent

Texas – District 3

119 of 205 precincts – 58 per cent

Lulu Seikaly, Dem 72,704 – 39 per cent

Van Taylor, GOP (i) 84,840 – 46 per cent

Christopher Claytor, Lib 26,962 – 15 per cent

Texas – District 4

242 of 342 precincts – 71 per cent -Open

Russell Foster, Dem 90,426 – 44 per cent

Pat Fallon, GOP 82,008 – 40 per cent

Lou Antonelli, Lib 31,085 – 15 per cent

Texas – District 5

306 of 584 precincts – 52 per cent

Carolyn Salter, Dem 55,216 – 39 per cent

Lance Gooden, GOP (i) 65,872 – 46 per cent

Kevin Hale, Lib 21,299 – 15 per cent

Texas – District 6

114 of 274 precincts – 42 per cent

Stephen Daniel, Dem 51,153 – 41 per cent

Ron Wright, GOP (i) 55,326 – 44 per cent

Melanie Black, Lib 18,504 – 15 per cent

Texas – District 7

311 of 401 precincts – 78 per cent

Lizzie Fletcher, Dem (i) 79,243 – 44 per cent

Wesley Hunt, GOP 71,291 – 40 per cent

Shawn Kelly, Lib 27,900 – 16 per cent

Texas – District 8

317 of 552 precincts – 57 per cent

Elizabeth Hernandez, Dem 49,005 – 39 per cent

Kevin Brady, GOP (i) 57,493 – 46 per cent

Chris Duncan, Lib 18,930 – 15 per cent

Texas – District 9

375 of 480 precincts – 78 per cent

Al Green, Dem (i) 92,174 – 46 per cent

Johnny Teague, GOP 78,523 – 39 per cent

Jose Sosa, Lib 30,121 – 15 per cent

Texas – District 10

119 of 207 precincts – 57 per cent

Mike Siegel, Dem 60,423 – 40 per cent

Michael McCaul, GOP (i) 67,220 – 45 per cent

Roy Eriksen, Lib 22,586 – 15 per cent

Texas – District 11

237 of 320 precincts – 74 per cent -Open

Jon Hogg, Dem 83,890 – 46 per cent

August Pfluger, GOP 71,457 – 39 per cent

Wacey Cody, Lib 27,520 – 15 per cent

Texas – District 12

121 of 245 precincts – 49 per cent

Lisa Welch, Dem 55,671 – 41 per cent

Kay Granger, GOP (i) 58,673 – 44 per cent

Trey Holcomb, Lib 19,817 – 15 per cent

Texas – District 13

348 of 409 precincts – 85 per cent -Open

Gus Trujillo, Dem 74,884 – 45 per cent

Ronny Jackson, GOP 66,709 – 40 per cent

Jack Westbrook, Lib 25,496 – 15 per cent

Texas – District 14

164 of 233 precincts – 70 per cent

Adrienne Bell, Dem 105,501 – 45 per cent

Randy Weber, GOP (i) 128,900 – 55 per cent

Texas – District 15

223 of 288 precincts – 77 per cent

Vicente Gonzalez, Dem (i) 78,199 – 45 per cent

Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez, GOP 69,393 – 40 per cent

Ross Leone, Lib 27,603 – 16 per cent

Texas – District 16

66 of 189 precincts – 35 per cent

Veronica Escobar, Dem (i) 45,951 – 57 per cent

Irene Armendariz-Jackson, GOP 34,348 – 43 per cent

Texas – District 17

301 of 324 precincts – 93 per cent -Open

Rick Kennedy, Dem 102,926 – 44 per cent

Pete Sessions, GOP 94,730 – 41 per cent

Ted Brown, Lib 34,217 – 15 per cent

Texas – District 18

84 of 243 precincts – 35 per cent

Sheila Jackson Lee, Dem (i) 85,145 – 44 per cent

Wendell Champion, GOP 75,173 – 39 per cent

Luke Spencer, Lib 16,563 – 9 per cent

Vince Duncan, Ind 15,727 – 8 per cent

Texas – District 19

286 of 369 precincts – 78 per cent

Tom Watson, Dem 72,801 – 40 per cent

Jodey Arrington, GOP (i) 81,734 – 45 per cent

Joe Burnes, Lib 27,245 – 15 per cent

Texas – District 20

259 of 259 precincts – 100 per cent

Joaquin Castro, Dem (i) 102,943 – 45 per cent

Mauro Garza, GOP 91,505 – 40 per cent

Jeffrey Blunt, Lib 34,315 – 15 per cent

Texas – District 21

384 of 579 precincts – 66 per cent

Wendy Davis, Dem 100,009 – 39 per cent

Chip Roy, GOP (i) 111,114 – 43 per cent

Arthur DiBianca, Lib 20,910 – 8 per cent

Tommy Wakely, Grn 24,880 – 10 per cent

Texas – District 22

167 of 176 precincts – 95 per cent -Open

Sri Kulkarni, Dem 98,390 – 46 per cent

Troy Nehls, GOP 84,368 – 39 per cent

Joseph LeBlanc, Lib 32,243 – 15 per cent

Texas – District 23

289 of 335 precincts – 86 per cent -Open

Gina Ortiz Jones, Dem 85,664 – 40 per cent

Tony Gonzales, GOP 96,648 – 46 per cent

Beto Villela, Lib 29,937 – 14 per cent

Texas – District 24

188 of 251 precincts – 75 per cent -Open

Candace Valenzuela, Dem 99,723 – 43 per cent

Beth Van Duyne, GOP 91,187 – 40 per cent

Mark Bauer, Ind 12,510 – 5 per cent

Darren Hamilton, Lib 13,132 – 6 per cent

Steve Kuzmich, Ind 12,878 – 6 per cent

Texas – District 25

341 of 582 precincts – 59 per cent

Julie Oliver, Dem 73,617 – 40 per cent

Roger Williams, GOP (i) 81,139 – 45 per cent

Bill Kelsey, Lib 27,342 – 15 per cent

Texas – District 26

596 of 845 precincts – 71 per cent

Carol Iannuzzi, Dem 88,318 – 41 per cent

Michael Burgess, GOP (i) 94,370 – 44 per cent

Mark Boler, Lib 32,080 – 15 per cent

Texas – District 27

306 of 335 precincts – 91 per cent

Ricardo De La Fuente, Dem 90,586 – 40 per cent

Michael Cloud, GOP (i) 101,970 – 45 per cent

Phil Gray, Lib 33,128 – 15 per cent

Texas – District 28

400 of 490 precincts – 82 per cent

Henry Cuellar, Dem (i) 75,255 – 45 per cent

Sandra Whitten, GOP 65,607 – 39 per cent

Bekah Congdon, Lib 25,467 – 15 per cent

Texas – District 29

260 of 401 precincts – 65 per cent

Sylvia Garcia, Dem (i) 67,073 – 45 per cent

Jaimy Blanco, GOP 59,637 – 40 per cent

Phil Kurtz, Lib 22,461 – 15 per cent

Texas – District 30

250 of 466 precincts – 54 per cent

Eddie Johnson, Dem (i) 53,469 – 44 per cent

Tre Pennie, GOP 47,303 – 39 per cent

Eric Williams, Ind 20,274 – 17 per cent

Texas – District 31

60 of 60 precincts – 100 per cent

Donna Imam, Dem 116,877 – 40 per cent

x-John Carter, GOP (i) 131,487 – 45 per cent

Clark Patterson, Lib 43,830 – 15 per cent

Texas – District 32

412 of 528 precincts – 78 per cent

Colin Allred, Dem (i) 81,541 – 46 per cent

Genevieve Collins, GOP 67,640 – 38 per cent

Christy Peterson, Lib 13,522 – 8 per cent

Jason Sigmon, Ind 15,715 – 9 per cent

Texas – District 33

418 of 659 precincts – 63 per cent

Marc Veasey, Dem (i) 57,523 – 44 per cent

Fabian Vasquez, GOP 51,871 – 40 per cent

Carlos Quintanilla, Ind 6,913 – 5 per cent

Jason Reeves, Lib 7,267 – 6 per cent

Rene Welton, Ind 7,651 – 6 per cent

Texas – District 34

234 of 306 precincts – 76 per cent

Filemon Vela, Dem (i) 71,644 – 43 per cent

Rey Gonzalez, GOP 67,188 – 41 per cent

Anthony Cristo, Lib 12,757 – 8 per cent

Chris Royal, Ind 13,486 – 8 per cent

Texas – District 35

129 of 250 precincts – 52 per cent

Lloyd Doggett, Dem (i) 69,554 – 44 per cent

Jenny Sharon, GOP 63,865 – 40 per cent

Mark Loewe, Lib 13,057 – 8 per cent

Jason Mata, Ind 12,949 – 8 per cent

Texas – District 36

405 of 561 precincts – 72 per cent

Rashad Lewis, Dem 78,175 – 39 per cent

Brian Babin, GOP (i) 90,101 – 45 per cent

Chad Abbey, Lib 15,678 – 8 per cent

Hal Ridley, Grn 17,748 – 9 per cent

Utah – District 1

266 of 673 precincts – 40 per cent -Open

Darren Parry, Dem 53,231 – 47 per cent

Blake Moore, GOP 61,119 – 53 per cent

Utah – District 2

286 of 674 precincts – 42 per cent

Kael Weston, Dem 46,573 – 40 per cent

Chris Stewart, GOP (i) 52,087 – 45 per cent

J. Robert Latham, Lib 18,128 – 16 per cent

Utah – District 3

265 of 693 precincts – 38 per cent

John Curtis, GOP (i) 52,393 – 42 per cent

Daniel Cummings, CST 9,822 – 8 per cent

Thomas McNeill, UUT 10,232 – 8 per cent

Devin Thorpe, Dem 51,647 – 42 per cent

Utah – District 4

53 of 559 precincts – 9 per cent

Jonia Broderick, UUT 2,241 – 7 per cent

Burgess Owens, GOP 11,895 – 40 per cent

John Molnar, Lib 2,432 – 8 per cent

Ben McAdams, Dem (i) 13,456 – 45 per cent

Vermont – District 1

275 of 275 precincts – 100 per cent

x-Peter Welch, Dem (i) 128,995 – 43 per cent

Miriam Berry, GOP 116,435 – 39 per cent

Peter Becker, Ind 10,147 – 3 per cent

Christopher Helali, Oth 10,478 – 4 per cent

Marcia Horne, Ind 11,456 – 4 per cent

Shawn Orr, Ind 11,218 – 4 per cent

Jerry Trudell, Ind 8,838 – 3 per cent

Virginia – District 1

195 of 243 precincts – 80 per cent

Qasim Rashid, Dem 124,111 – 45 per cent

Robert Wittman, GOP (i) 151,141 – 55 per cent

Virginia – District 2

103 of 183 precincts – 56 per cent

Elaine Luria, Dem (i) 95,774 – 45 per cent

Scott Taylor, GOP 84,959 – 40 per cent

David Foster, Ind 31,321 – 15 per cent

Virginia – District 3

162 of 207 precincts – 78 per cent

Bobby Scott, Dem (i) 137,711 – 55 per cent

John Collick, GOP 114,649 – 45 per cent

Virginia – District 4

169 of 267 precincts – 63 per cent

Donald McEachin, Dem (i) 121,522 – 53 per cent

Leon Benjamin, GOP 105,915 – 47 per cent

Virginia – District 5

235 of 328 precincts – 72 per cent -Open

Cameron Webb, Dem 135,351 – 46 per cent

Robert Good, GOP 157,971 – 54 per cent

Virginia – District 6

207 of 246 precincts – 84 per cent

Nicholas Betts, Dem 133,165 – 45 per cent

Ben Cline, GOP (i) 161,156 – 55 per cent

Virginia – District 7

201 of 232 precincts – 87 per cent

Abigail Spanberger, Dem (i) 164,124 – 55 per cent

Nick Freitas, GOP 136,241 – 45 per cent

Virginia – District 8

81 of 171 precincts – 47 per cent

Donald Beyer, Dem (i) 94,130 – 52 per cent

Jeff Jordan, GOP 85,572 – 48 per cent

Virginia – District 9

x-Morgan Griffith, GOP (i) Uncontested

Virginia – District 10

131 of 213 precincts – 62 per cent

Jennifer Wexton, Dem (i) 140,609 – 57 per cent

Aliscia Andrews, GOP 107,658 – 43 per cent

Virginia – District 11

70 of 164 precincts – 43 per cent

Gerry Connolly, Dem (i) 81,600 – 52 per cent

Manga Anantatmula, GOP 74,433 – 48 per cent

Washington – District 1

38 of 214 precincts – 18 per cent

Suzan DelBene, Dem (i) 31,680 – 56 per cent

Jeffrey Beeler, GOP 24,529 – 44 per cent

Washington – District 2

55 of 197 precincts – 28 per cent

Rick Larsen, Dem (i) 50,934 – 53 per cent

Timothy Hazelo, GOP 44,378 – 47 per cent

Washington – District 3

35 of 202 precincts – 17 per cent

Jaime Herrera Beutler, GOP (i) 35,937 – 55 per cent

Carolyn Long, Dem 29,267 – 45 per cent

Washington – District 4

51 of 161 precincts – 32 per cent

Dan Newhouse, GOP (i) 49,051 – 54 per cent

Douglas McKinley, Dem 42,059 – 46 per cent

Washington – District 5

38 of 206 precincts – 18 per cent

Cathy McMorris Rodgers, GOP (i) 39,109 – 56 per cent

Dave Wilson, Dem 31,342 – 44 per cent

Washington – District 6

74 of 211 precincts – 35 per cent

Derek Kilmer, Dem (i) 76,496 – 59 per cent

Elizabeth Kreiselmaier, GOP 52,542 – 41 per cent

Washington – District 7

81 of 233 precincts – 35 per cent

Pramila Jayapal, Dem (i) 72,852 – 58 per cent

Craig Keller, GOP 52,201 – 42 per cent

Washington – District 8

78 of 201 precincts – 39 per cent

Kim Schrier, Dem (i) 69,437 – 57 per cent

Jesse Jensen, GOP 52,961 – 43 per cent

Washington – District 9

42 of 184 precincts – 23 per cent

Adam Smith, Dem (i) 36,943 – 59 per cent

Doug Basler, GOP 25,751 – 41 per cent

Washington – District 10

74 of 191 precincts – 39 per cent -Open

Marilyn Strickland, Dem 52,778 – 47 per cent

Beth Doglio, Dem 59,830 – 53 per cent

West Virginia – District 1

427 of 589 precincts – 72 per cent

Natalie Cline, Dem 82,240 – 44 per cent

David McKinley, GOP (i) 103,656 – 56 per cent

West Virginia – District 2

420 of 549 precincts – 77 per cent

Cathy Kunkel, Dem 78,789 – 45 per cent

Alex Mooney, GOP (i) 97,834 – 55 per cent

West Virginia – District 3

404 of 612 precincts – 66 per cent

Hilary Turner, Dem 68,021 – 45 per cent

Carol Miller, GOP (i) 83,907 – 55 per cent

Wisconsin – District 1

138 of 368 precincts – 38 per cent

Roger Polack, Dem 56,477 – 44 per cent

Bryan Steil, GOP (i) 72,834 – 56 per cent

Wisconsin – District 2

191 of 455 precincts – 42 per cent

Mark Pocan, Dem (i) 114,752 – 56 per cent

Peter Theron, GOP 91,688 – 44 per cent

Wisconsin – District 3

353 of 603 precincts – 59 per cent

Ron Kind, Dem (i) 108,694 – 54 per cent

Derrick Van Orden, GOP 93,925 – 46 per cent

Wisconsin – District 4

5 of 367 precincts – 1 per cent

Gwen Moore, Dem (i) 2,192 – 40 per cent

Tim Rogers, GOP 2,105 – 38 per cent

Robert Raymond, Ind 1,219 – 22 per cent

Wisconsin – District 5

65 of 353 precincts – 18 per cent -Open

Tom Palzewicz, Dem 52,949 – 56 per cent

Scott Fitzgerald, GOP 41,805 – 44 per cent

Wisconsin – District 6

110 of 428 precincts – 26 per cent

Jessica King, Dem 43,572 – 46 per cent

Glenn Grothman, GOP (i) 51,346 – 54 per cent

Wisconsin – District 7

381 of 737 precincts – 52 per cent

Tricia Zunker, Dem 103,208 – 46 per cent

Tom Tiffany, GOP (i) 123,372 – 54 per cent

Wisconsin – District 8

171 of 444 precincts – 39 per cent

Amanda Stuck, Dem 61,679 – 45 per cent

Mike Gallagher, GOP (i) 74,264 – 55 per cent

Wyoming – District 1

333 of 498 precincts – 67 per cent

Liz Cheney, GOP (i) 65,479 – 45 per cent

Lynnette Grey Bull, Dem 57,604 – 40 per cent

Richard Brubaker, Lib 11,692 – 8 per cent

Jeff Haggit, CST 10,012 – 7 per cent

The Associated Press

