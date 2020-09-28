Loading articles...

Police charge husband with murder of missing wife in Aurora

York Regional Police released security camera footage of Sedo, 61, who they believe is behind the disappearance of his wife. York Regional Police

York Regional Police allege an Aurora woman who has been missing since late July was killed by her husband.

As a result, they’ve charged 61 year old John Sedo with murder.

His 61-year-old wife Helen was last seen on the evening of July 29th at her home on Treegrove Circle, which is in the area of Bathurst and St. John’s side road.

Investigators believe the woman is dead but have not yet found her body or missing vehicle.

They’ve also released photos of her husband and the clothing he was wearing on the dates around Helen’s disappearance.

They’re asking anyone who recalls seeing him or his wife’s car on July 29, 30 or 31 to reach out.

It’s described by police as a 2012 silver Acura r-d-x with the license plate c-b-d-y 0-1-5.

