Ontario records highest number of new COVID-19 cases yet

Last Updated Sep 28, 2020 at 10:34 am EDT

People wearing face masks register before testing at a COVID-19 assessment center of a hospital in Toronto, Canada, on June 18, 2020. (Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)

Ontario is reporting 700 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Monday.

  • The province confirmed 491 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
  • More than 41,100 tests completed.
  • 331 cases are resolved.
  • 344 new cases are in Toronto, 104 new cases are in Peel, 89 in Ottawa and 56 cases in York Region.
  • 60% of cases are in people under the age of 40.

 

