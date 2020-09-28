Loading articles...

Ontario casinos opening Monday while COVID-19 case numbers rise

A dealer slides chips across the blackjack table on Friday, March 16, 2012, in Bangor, Maine. Great Canadian Gaming Corp. says some of its casinos will reopen Sept. 28. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Robert F. Bukaty

With new COVID-19 cases still soaring across the province and beyond, some gamblers are getting set to hit the casino floor Monday for the first time in six months.

As of 10 o’clock, all major casinos will be open again, with screening at the door, sanitizer stations throughout, and just 50 players allowed in at a time.

You also have to book online in advance, and checking Casino Woodbine’s website.

All possible time slots are full for the next four days.

Table games will be off limits, and play sessions will be capped at two hours.

Ontario reported 491 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday up against more than 42,000 tests.

That is the highest daily increase reported since early May.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:57 AM
COLLISION - #WBGardiner W. of Bathurst the right lane is blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:17 AM
Good Monday morning! One more summer-like day before fall really takes charge. By mid week, single overnight lows.…
Latest Weather
Read more