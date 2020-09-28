Ontario casinos opening Monday while COVID-19 case numbers rise

With new COVID-19 cases still soaring across the province and beyond, some gamblers are getting set to hit the casino floor Monday for the first time in six months.

As of 10 o’clock, all major casinos will be open again, with screening at the door, sanitizer stations throughout, and just 50 players allowed in at a time.

You also have to book online in advance, and checking Casino Woodbine’s website.

All possible time slots are full for the next four days.

Table games will be off limits, and play sessions will be capped at two hours.

Ontario reported 491 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday up against more than 42,000 tests.

That is the highest daily increase reported since early May.