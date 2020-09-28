Loading articles...

Most Canadians washing their hands 5 times a day

Last Updated Sep 28, 2020 at 7:51 pm EDT

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed peoples views on a lot of things.

Proper hand washing has become much more crucial in recent months and Canadians are now more likely to engage in proper hand hygiene.

Dyson has released the results of a study looking at shifting attitudes about public washrooms and hand washing since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey was conducted in July 2020 and polled over 500 Canadians.

The study shows that most Canadians polled are washing their hands more than they did before the pandemic began. It also shows that most are now more likely to wash their hands before leaving a public washroom.

Half of the respondents said they feel more concerned using public washrooms. Similarly about half said that they use public washrooms less since the outbreak began.

Key highlights from the poll:

  • 81% of respondents are washing their at least 5 times a day, compared to only 55% before the pandemic
  • 75% are more likely to wash their hands before leaving a washroom
  • 55% plan to visit public washrooms less
  • 46% feel more concerned using public washrooms compared to the same time last year
  • 8% admit they are still likely to leave a washroom without washing their hands
