Man killed in dispute over line at Michigan haunted house

PONTIAC, Mich. — A dispute over cutting in line led to a fatal shooting outside a popular haunted house in southeastern Michigan, police said.

Investigators were looking for a suspect Monday after the early Sunday shooting at Erebus in Pontiac. The victim was a 29-year-old man from Detroit.

“The victim and his girlfriend had been waiting in line to enter Erebus Haunted House when a male subject in line ahead of them would not move,” the Oakland County sheriff’s office said.

“The victim and the suspect exchanged words as the suspect thought the victim had cut in line ahead of him,” the sheriff’s office said.

Both men went to their vehicles and shots were heard. The victim was struck in the side, neck and chest, the sheriff’s office said, and a witness reported that a blue sedan fled the scene at high speed.

The Associated Press