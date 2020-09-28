Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lawmaker seeks to redefine rioting after colleague's arrest
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 28, 2020 5:31 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 28, 2020 at 5:44 am EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker said she will propose changing the definition of rioting after Democratic state Rep. Attica Scott was arrested and charged with a felony count while participating in Louisville protests for racial justice.
Kentucky state Rep. Lisa Willner, a Louisville Democrat, said she plans to file a new bill request Monday that would redefine the word “rioting,” news outlets reported. Willner announced the move Sunday during a news conference at Jefferson Square Park, the hub of protests during months of demonstrations in the city.
Scott, the state’s only Black woman representative, was arrested and charged Thursday night with first-degree rioting, unlawful assembly and failure to disperse. She has called the charges “ludicrous” and said those arrested were “traumatized” by Louisville police.
Willner said what happened to Scott while she was seeking sanctuary “cannot happen again.”