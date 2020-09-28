Loading articles...

Victim identified in North Etobicoke shooting

Last Updated Sep 29, 2020 at 12:09 am EDT

Police have identified the victim of a shooting in North Etobicoke on Sunday evening.

Police said Josephate Tyran Martelly, 24, died after a shooting in the area of Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene just after 7:30 p.m. but were unable to revive the Toronto man.

Another 21-year-old man was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries, police said.

No suspect information has been released.

This is Toronto’s 55th homicide of 2020, police said.

 

