Iraqi officials: 3 dead, 2 wounded in Baghdad rocket attack

Last Updated Sep 28, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT

BAGHDAD — Three Iraqi civilians were killed and two severely wounded after a katyusha rocket hit near the vicinity of Baghdad airport, two Iraqi security officials said Monday.

The rocket targeted the international airport but struck a residential home close by, two security officials said. They requested anonymity in line with regulations.

The attack is the latest in a spate of rocket and mortar attacks to target the American presence in Iraq, including the U.S. embassy in the heavily fortified Green Zone.

Qassim Abdul-Zahra, The Associated Press

