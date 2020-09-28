Loading articles...

India’s confirmed coronavirus tally reaches6millioncases

Last Updated Sep 28, 2020 at 12:14 am EDT

NEW DELHI — India’s confirmed coronavirus tally reached 6 million cases on Monday, keeping the country second to the United States in number of reported cases since the pandemic began.

The Health Ministry on Monday reported 82,170 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, driving the overall tally to 60,74,703. At least 1,039 deaths were also recorded in the same period, taking total fatalities up to 95,542 since the pandemic began.

The Associated Press

