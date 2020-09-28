Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man charged with murder in connection with Aurora woman's disappearance
by news staff
Posted Sep 28, 2020 1:14 pm EDT
Helen Sedo was last see on July 29, 2020, leaving her house in Aurora. Police now believe she is dead. HANDOUT/York Regional Police
Summary
Helen Sedo was last seen the evening of July 29 leaving her home on Treegrove Circle
On Sept. 23, 61-year-old John Sedo was arrested and charged with murder
Although neither her body or her vehicle have been located, police believe Helen is dead
A 61-year-old Aurora man has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of a woman earlier this summer.
Helen Sedo was last seen the evening of July 29 leaving her home on Treegrove Circle, in the Bathurst Street and St. John’s Sideroad area of Aurora, in her 2012 silver Acura RDX and was never heard from again.
On Sept. 23, 61-year-old John Sedo was arrested and charged with murder.
According to local media, the man charged is the victim’s husband.
Although neither her body or her vehicle have been located, police believe Helen is dead.
Investigators have released images of the suspect in clothing he was wearing on the dates around Helen’s disappearance, and are asking anyone who recalls seeing him or the vehicle between July 29 and 31 to come forward.