Man charged with murder in connection with Aurora woman's disappearance

Although neither her body or her vehicle have been located, police believe Helen is dead

On Sept. 23, 61-year-old John Sedo was arrested and charged with murder

Helen Sedo was last seen the evening of July 29 leaving her home on Treegrove Circle

A 61-year-old Aurora man has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of a woman earlier this summer.

Helen Sedo was last seen the evening of July 29 leaving her home on Treegrove Circle, in the Bathurst Street and St. John’s Sideroad area of Aurora, in her 2012 silver Acura RDX and was never heard from again.

On Sept. 23, 61-year-old John Sedo was arrested and charged with murder.

According to local media, the man charged is the victim’s husband.

Although neither her body or her vehicle have been located, police believe Helen is dead.

Investigators have released images of the suspect in clothing he was wearing on the dates around Helen’s disappearance, and are asking anyone who recalls seeing him or the vehicle between July 29 and 31 to come forward.

The vehicle’s licence plate is CBDY 015.