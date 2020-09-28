Halton police announce major drug bust, seize over $4M worth of Fentanyl

Millions of dollars worth of a deadly drug is off the streets thanks to Halton Regional Police.

Police say the year-long investigation, labeled “Project Mover”, kicked off in Halton in late 2019 and resulted in the largest seizure of fentanyl in Halton police history, with a value of more than $4 million.

During the course of ‘Project Mover’, investigators say they seized 10.25 kilograms of fentanyl, 1 kilogram of cocaine, 1.25 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, and over $300,000 dollars in Canadian currency.

A 46-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Oakville, have been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Seven other people from British Columbia, Markham, Toronto, Brampton, Hamilton, Alberta and Mississauga are also facing charges in connection with this police operation.