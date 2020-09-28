Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Halton police announce major drug bust, seize over $4M worth of Fentanyl
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Sep 28, 2020 1:14 pm EDT
A Halton Regional Police Service officer is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT/Twitter/@HaltonPolice
Millions of dollars worth of a deadly drug is off the streets thanks to Halton Regional Police.
Police say the year-long investigation, labeled “Project Mover”, kicked off in Halton in late 2019 and resulted in the largest seizure of fentanyl in Halton police history, with a value of more than $4 million.
During the course of ‘Project Mover’, investigators say they seized 10.25 kilograms of fentanyl, 1 kilogram of cocaine, 1.25 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, and over $300,000 dollars in Canadian currency.
A 46-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Oakville, have been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
Seven other people from British Columbia, Markham, Toronto, Brampton, Hamilton, Alberta and Mississauga are also facing charges in connection with this police operation.