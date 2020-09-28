Loading articles...

Grizzlies killed in attacks on 2 bow hunters in Wyoming

Last Updated Sep 28, 2020 at 7:15 pm EDT

CODY, Wyo. — One hunter was injured and another unhurt by grizzly bears in two separate attacks in Wyoming.

Neither bear survived the encounters, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

The department gave few other details about the attacks in a statement Monday but said it was helping the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigate.

A bow hunter injured Thursday in the Thorofare region southeast of Yellowstone National Park was flown to a hospital for treatment. The department didn’t identify the hunter, describe the hunter’s injuries or condition, or say how the bear died.

A grizzly charged another unidentified bow hunter Saturday on Rattlesnake Mountain west of Cody. The hunter was unhurt and the department didn’t say how that bear died.

Grizzlies in the Yellowstone region are protected as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act.

The Associated Press

