Ford government says 2nd COVID-19 wave is here: 'It will be worse than the first'

As the province grapples with a major COVID-19 milestone, the Ford government says everything is on the table, acknowledged the second wave is here and, with cases rapidly spiking, believe it will be worse this time around.

“What we don’t know yet, is how bad the second wave will be,” Ford said on Monday, after the province reported 700 new infections.

“The reality is, it’s up to each of us. Together, our collective actions will decide if we have a wave or tsunami. Everything is on the table.”

The Ford government announced additional details to its fall preparedness plan, with the intention to retain and support over 3,000 health care workers, including an investment of over $52-million.

“We are, as the premier said, in a second wave. The question is, what type of second wave is it?,” Dr. David Williams added.

“Right now, it looks like inundating waves. How big it is, we don’t know yet. It’s not like a tsunami-type second wave but are watching how this will impact our systems. We are better prepared this time, for a second wave. We want to move ahead of the curve, as the Premier said, to step up, to stop this.”

Daily New Cases

Cases by Age

Ontario has now had just over 50,500 confirmed cases, with this latest spike leading to the Ontario Hospital Association calling for a roll back of re-opening in some areas, including Toronto and Ottawa.

The positive turnover rate in the province was previously as low as 0.28 per cent in August but is now on a steady rise and increase.