Loading articles...

Fire at collapsed Hard Rock Hotel site in New Orleans

Last Updated Sep 28, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT

NEW ORLEANS — A fire broke out Monday amid the wreckage of the Hard Rock Hotel construction project that partially collapsed last year in New Orleans.

Thick black smoke was visible in the area of the construction site at the edge of the French Quarter.

The fire began when roofing material ignited during demolition work, city officials said. They said in a statement that “there is minimal concern that the fire can spread beyond the Hard Rock site.”

The hotel was under construction last October when it collapsed, killing three workers. Demolition work began in May after months of disagreements between the city and developers over how best to bring down the remains of the unstable 18-story structure. Two bodies remained in the wreckage until they were safely removed in August.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
CLEAR: SB 400 ramp to Innisfil ONroute has reopened. #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:10 AM
‼️NEW FEATURE ALERT‼️ Here’s your #DogWalkWeather for Mon. Sept. 28. Send us your dog walk weather forecast too! 🐶…
Latest Weather
Read more