Fire at collapsed Hard Rock Hotel site in New Orleans
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 28, 2020 11:19 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 28, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT
NEW ORLEANS — A fire broke out Monday amid the wreckage of the Hard Rock Hotel construction project that partially collapsed last year in New Orleans.
Thick black smoke was visible in the area of the construction site at the edge of the French Quarter.
The fire began when roofing material ignited during demolition work, city officials said. They said in a statement that “there is minimal concern that the fire can spread beyond the Hard Rock site.”
The hotel was under construction last October when it collapsed, killing three workers. Demolition work began in May after months of disagreements between the city and developers over how best to bring down the remains of the unstable 18-story structure. Two bodies remained in the wreckage until they were safely removed in August.
The Associated Press
