Crews battle four separate fires early Monday morning

Last Updated Sep 28, 2020 at 5:49 am EDT

A Toronto Fire truck is seen in an undated photo CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Fire crews are battling four separate fires in the area of Bayview Avenue and the 407 Highway in Thornhill on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scenes around 4 o’clock.

York police are investigating the incidents as possible arson.

Some homes in the area have been evacuated as a precaution.

