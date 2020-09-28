Canada-U.S. border closure to non-essential travel no longer sustainable: experts

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
U.S. Customs officers stand beside a sign saying that the U.S. border is closed at the U.S./Canada border in Lansdowne, Ont., on March 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
The Canada-U.S. border has been closed for six months and some experts say the shutdown to non-essential travel is no longer sustainable, adding officials appear to have a handle on the detection and tracking of cases coming from abroad.
A public health professor at Simon Fraser University told the Toronto Star it’s important to remember that closing the border is just one measure, and the pandemic will persist, with or without it.
However, Kelley Lee said if you are to lift the restrictions, other measures need to be put in place, adding you have to be able to detect new cases that come in and get them to comply with the quarantine.
The Public Health Agency of Canada said it continues to assess travel risks for Canadians, and will adjust and adapt its border measures based on science and evidence.
As it stands right now, the border will remain closed until at least October 21st.