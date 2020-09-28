Canada-U.S. border closure to non-essential travel no longer sustainable: experts

The Canada-U.S. border has been closed for six months and some experts say the shutdown to non-essential travel is no longer sustainable, adding officials appear to have a handle on the detection and tracking of cases coming from abroad.

A public health professor at Simon Fraser University told the Toronto Star it’s important to remember that closing the border is just one measure, and the pandemic will persist, with or without it.

However, Kelley Lee said if you are to lift the restrictions, other measures need to be put in place, adding you have to be able to detect new cases that come in and get them to comply with the quarantine.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said it continues to assess travel risks for Canadians, and will adjust and adapt its border measures based on science and evidence.

As it stands right now, the border will remain closed until at least October 21st.