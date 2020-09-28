Loading articles...

At least 13 killed in southern Mexico bus crash

Last Updated Sep 28, 2020 at 2:44 pm EDT

MEXICO CITY — At least 13 people were killed and 21 injured in a bus crash Monday in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas.

The state civil defence agency said in a statement that a bus ran off the road and hit a slope near a place called the Devil’s Nose around 5 a.m. Photographs published by the agency showed the bus leaning to one side against a rocky embankment and the road littered with debris.

The injured were transported to a hospital in Comitán.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 east of Bayview express. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:10 AM
‼️NEW FEATURE ALERT‼️ Here’s your #DogWalkWeather for Mon. Sept. 28. Send us your dog walk weather forecast too! 🐶…
Latest Weather
Read more