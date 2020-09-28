At least 13 killed in southern Mexico bus crash

MEXICO CITY — At least 13 people were killed and 21 injured in a bus crash Monday in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas.

The state civil defence agency said in a statement that a bus ran off the road and hit a slope near a place called the Devil’s Nose around 5 a.m. Photographs published by the agency showed the bus leaning to one side against a rocky embankment and the road littered with debris.

The injured were transported to a hospital in Comitán.

The Associated Press