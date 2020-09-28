Loading articles...

Police have located 2 girls abducted in Kitchener

Last Updated Sep 29, 2020 at 12:24 am EDT

A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. ( CITYNEWS/Amanda Ferguson)

Two young girls abducted in Kitchener have been located as a result of an Amber Alert.

Waterloo Regional Police issued the alert for 3-year-old Hanan Ahmed and 1-year-old Fowsia Ahmed.

One female has been arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

 

#AmberAlert cancelled. Both have been found safe.
