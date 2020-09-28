Loading articles...

Amber alert cancelled after 2 missing Kitchener girls are located safely: police

Last Updated Sep 29, 2020 at 12:24 am EDT

A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. ( CITYNEWS/Amanda Ferguson)

An Amber Alert issued for two young girls who were reported missing from Kitchener Monday night was cancelled after they were safely located, police said.

Waterloo Regional Police said in a tweet early Tuesday morning one female has been arrested in connection to the alleged incident.

Police said they will release more information later.

This is a developing story. For the latest developments overnight, please listen to 680 NEWS
