Amber alert cancelled after 2 missing Kitchener girls are located safely: police

An Amber Alert issued for two young girls who were reported missing from Kitchener Monday night was cancelled after they were safely located, police said.

Waterloo Regional Police said in a tweet early Tuesday morning one female has been arrested in connection to the alleged incident.

Police said they will release more information later.

AMBER ALERT UPDATE: The children have been located safely. Thank you. — AMBER Alert Ontario (@AMBERAlertONT) September 29, 2020

