Trial for accused double-murderer Adam Strong set to begin in Oshawa
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 28, 2020 5:25 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 28, 2020 at 5:32 am EDT
Adam Strong — charged in connection with the discovery of teen Rori Hache's body parts — appears in an Oshawa court via video on Jan. 10, 2018. CITYNEWS/Marianne Boucher
A murder trial is set to begin today for a man accused of killing two Ontario teenagers.
Adam Strong faces first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Rori Hache and Kandis Fitzpatrick, and his trial in Oshawa will proceed in front of a judge alone.
Durham regional police arrested Strong in December 2017 — months after Hache’s torso was found in Lake Ontario.
The pregnant teen vanished in August of that year.
In July 2018, police alleged they had found Fitzpatrick’s DNA in Strong’s basement.
The 18-year-old was last seen in 2008.
{* loginWidget *}