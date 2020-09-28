Loading articles...

79-year-old woman missing from Mississauga

Last Updated Sep 28, 2020 at 7:12 pm EDT

Concetta Diplacido went missing on Sept. 28, 2020. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

Peel police are asking community members in Mississauga for their help as they search for a missing 79-year-old woman.

Concetta Diplacido was last seen in the area of Monica Drive and Darcel Avenue on Monday, just before 11:30 a.m.

She is described as an elderly white female, five feet three inches tall with short brown hair and an average build. She was last seen wearing a long patterned dress with black sandals.

She speaks limited English but is fluent in Italian and police say she may appear confused because of a medical issue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

