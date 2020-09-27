Loading articles...

Woman in her 20s injured in Queen and Broadview shooting

Last Updated Sep 27, 2020 at 9:49 am EDT

Police on scene of a shooting at Queen Street and Broadview Avenue on Sep. 27, 2020. CITYNEWS/Rylan Vallee

Toronto police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Riverside area.

Paramedics say they were called to the area of Queen Street and Broadview Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

They found a woman in her 20s with gunshot wounds. She was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Road closures are in effect in the area and police are asking anyone with information about this incident to come forward.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:13 AM
Retweeted @TO_MainRoads: #TrafficAlertTO: I72761 EASTERN AVE E/W At BROADVIEW AVE To Mc Gee St: All lanes closed due to a collision. (2020/09/27 0…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 31 minutes ago
Retweeted @JeffTaylorTPS: @jilltaylor680 @680NEWSweather @680NEWS Good morning
Latest Weather
Read more