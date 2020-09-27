Loading articles...

Trump paid $750 in U.S. income taxes in 2016, 2017, says NY Times

President Donald Trump smiles after a Latinos for Trump event at Trump National Doral Miami resort, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report Sunday in The New York Times.

Trump, who has fiercely guarded his tax filings and is the only president in modern times not to make them public, paid $750 in taxes to the federal government the year he was elected, 2016, and $750 again his first year in office.

The disclosure, which the Times said comes from tax return data it obtained extending over two decades, comes at a pivotal moment ahead of the first presidential debate Tuesday, and weeks before a divisive election.

A lawyer for the Trump Organization, Alan Garten, told the Times that “most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate.”

Garten said in a statement to the news organization that the president “has paid tens of millions of dollars in personal taxes to the federal government, including paying millions in personal taxes since announcing his candidacy in 2015.”

