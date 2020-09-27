Loading articles...

Quebec ticket holder wins Saturday night's $8.4 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Sep 27, 2020 at 4:58 am EDT

TORONTO — A ticket holder in Quebec won Saturday night’s $8.4 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

The draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize also went to a lottery player in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Sept. 30 will be approximately $5 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 37 minutes ago
CLEAR! All lanes have reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 12:17 PM
Whatever you do, don't tell Mother Nature it is Fall. Is anyone else enjoying today? Mostly Sunny this afternoon. G…
Latest Weather
Read more