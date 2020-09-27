Loading articles...

Police confirm shooting at Los Angeles police station

Last Updated Sep 27, 2020 at 2:28 am EDT

LOS ANGELES — A shooting occurred at a Los Angeles police station and involved an officer late Saturday, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a series of tweets that the shooting involved an officer at its Harbor Station. No information on injuries was immediately released.

The Associated Press

