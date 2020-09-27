Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 491 COVID-19 cases Sunday

Ontario has confirmed 491 cases of COVID-19 today, an increase from the 435 cases reported yesterday.

In a tweet, Health Minister Christine Elliott said there are 137 cases in Toronto today, with 131 in Peel Region, and 58 in Ottawa.

Elliott added 63 per cent of the cases are people under the age of 40.

More to come

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:13 AM
Retweeted @TO_MainRoads: #TrafficAlertTO: I72761 EASTERN AVE E/W At BROADVIEW AVE To Mc Gee St: All lanes closed due to a collision. (2020/09/27 0…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 26 minutes ago
Retweeted @JeffTaylorTPS: @jilltaylor680 @680NEWSweather @680NEWS Good morning
Latest Weather
Read more