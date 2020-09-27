Loading articles...

One new case of COVID-19 reported Sunday in Newfoundland and Labrador

Last Updated Sep 27, 2020 at 1:44 pm EDT

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Public Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The new case, announced Sunday, involves a man between 20-39 years of age in the Eastern Health region.

They say the case is travel-related.

The man was returning home to the province from Manitoba.

Officials say he has been self-isolating since arrival and following Public Health guidelines.

The province has two active cases of COVID-19 and 268 people have recovered from the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
CLEARED: #EBGardiner at Lakeshore ramp @ Parklawn.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:12 PM
It feels great outside! Temperatures are headed up to our Guaranteed High of 28°! How are you enjoying this warm Su…
Latest Weather
Read more