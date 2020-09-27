Loading articles...

Woman, 6-month-old son missing from Jane and Steeles found

Last Updated Sep 27, 2020 at 11:53 am EDT

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police say a woman and her six-month-old son who went missing from the Jane Street and Steeles Avenue West area have been found.

The two were last seen in the area around noon on Saturday and police were concerned for their safety.

Bahra Bahram, 27, and Ramsis Bahram, 6 months, were found around 9 p.m. that same night.

No further details have been released and police thanked the public for their help.

