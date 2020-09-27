Mason Road school closed due to COVID-19 outbreak: TDSB

There are four cases of COVID-19 in total at the school, the board said on its website

The school has been ordered closed for all of next week while public health conducts an investigation

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) says Toronto Public Health (TPH) has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Mason Road Junior Public School in Scarborough.

The school, located at 78 Mason Road near Kingston Road and Eglinton Avenue East, has been ordered closed for all of next week while TPH continues their investigation, the board said in a tweet Sunday evening.

According to the school board’s COVID-19 advisories page, one student and three staff members have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The board said the school community has already been informed.

“An outbreak is declared when there are at least two confirmed cases of COVID-19 within a 14 day period and with a link to a school setting,” said a letter to parents. “TPH will let us know if the school can reopen after this period.”

The TDSB said they are requiring all students and staff from the school to self-isolate until Oct. 2.

“I know news of an outbreak and school closure will, understandably, be worrisome for families. Please know that we are in constant contact with TPH and should they believe any additional communications or steps are required, we will let you know as soon as possible,” said school principal Helen Wong in the letter. “In the meantime, additional cleaning will be conducted in the school over the next week.”