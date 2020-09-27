Loading articles...

1 person dead, another person critically injured in North Etobicoke shooting

Last Updated Sep 27, 2020 at 8:41 pm EDT

A person is dead and another person has been critically injured following a shooting in North Etobicoke Sunday evening, police said.

Police said they were called to the Kipling Avenue and Mt. Olive Drive area at around 7:30 p.m. for a report that two people had been shot in a building.

One victim has pronounced dead at the scene and another person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injures, police said.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

