Man injured in drive-by shooting near Jane Street and Shoreham Drive

A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in North York Sunday evening, police said.

Toronto police said they were called to the Jane Street and Shoreham Drive at around 8:41 p.m.

Police said the victim was shot in the upper back area was transported to the hospital.

Investigators said they are searching for two suspects.

The first suspect is described as a male and was wearing a brown hoodie, black shoes, a black hat and a red bandana.

The second suspect is also a male and was wearing grey sweat pants.

They were seen in a brown-coloured, four-door Ford sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.