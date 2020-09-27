Hundreds gather at Wasaga Beach car rally

Despite stern warnings from local and provincial health officials over the last week, another car rally popped up north of the city on Saturday.

Hundreds flocked to Wasaga Beach for the unsanctioned event, ignoring social gathering limits.

Participants took over local roads and many were not following physical distancing rules or wearing masks.

The local OPP detachment said officers from York and Peel regions were called in for support to disperse the crowds and emergency response teams and aviation services were on hand to monitor the situation.

OPP Sgt. Jason Folz says charges will be laid where appropriate.

It’s expected the crowds could return again on Sunday.

This is the second time this month that a car rally of this size has taken place — a similar one took place last weekend in Ancaster.