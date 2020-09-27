Loading articles...

COVID-19 exposure notification issued for Regulars Bar on King Street

Last Updated Sep 27, 2020 at 1:21 pm EDT

A Toronto Public Health sign is seen at Dundas and Victoria streets on Aug. 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has issued a notification to staff and patrons who recently visited the Regulars Bar at 668 King Street West about a potential exposure to COVID-19.

TPH says three employees have tested positive for the virus in the last few days. Close contacts have been identified and contacted.

As a precaution, anyone who was at the bar between Sept. 13 and 22, but has not been contacted by TPH, is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after their visit.

The bar has not been ordered to close and TPH says they are cooperating with the investigation.

