COVID-19 exposure notification issued for Regulars Bar on King Street

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has issued a notification to staff and patrons who recently visited the Regulars Bar at 668 King Street West about a potential exposure to COVID-19.

TPH says three employees have tested positive for the virus in the last few days. Close contacts have been identified and contacted.

As a precaution, anyone who was at the bar between Sept. 13 and 22, but has not been contacted by TPH, is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after their visit.

The bar has not been ordered to close and TPH says they are cooperating with the investigation.