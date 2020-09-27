A list of the winners at the 2020 CCMA Awards

A list of winners at the 2020 Canadian Country Music Association Awards broadcast on Sunday:

Entertainer of the Year

Dallas Smith

Single of the Year

“Keep it Simple” by James Barker Band

Album of the Year

“Now or Never” by Brett Kissel

Group or Duo of the Year

The Washboard Union

Rising Star

Tenille Arts

Male Artist of the Year

Brett Kissel

Female Artist of the Year

Tenille Townes

Fans’ Choice

Brett Kissel

This report by The Canadian Press was first published September 27, 2020.

The Canadian Press