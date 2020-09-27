A list of the winners at the 2020 CCMA Awards

Loading articles...

Last Updated Sep 27, 2020 at 11:44 pm EDT

A list of winners at the 2020 Canadian Country Music Association Awards broadcast on Sunday:

Entertainer of the Year
Dallas Smith

Single of the Year
“Keep it Simple” by James Barker Band

Album of the Year
“Now or Never” by Brett Kissel

Group or Duo of the Year
The Washboard Union

Rising Star
Tenille Arts

Male Artist of the Year
Brett Kissel

Female Artist of the Year
Tenille Townes

Fans’ Choice
Brett Kissel

This report by The Canadian Press was first published September 27, 2020.

The Canadian Press

