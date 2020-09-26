Toronto sees increase in opioid-related overdose deaths: public health officials

Toronto has seen an increase in opioid-related overdose deaths this month, public health officials said Saturday.

Between Sept. 14th-23rd, 11 people are suspected to have died from overdoses of opioids, according to data gathered by Toronto Paramedic Services.

A total of 19 people are thought to have died due to overdoses so far this month, public health said in a news release.

“This is already higher than the average number of monthly suspected opioid overdose-related deaths reported prior to the COVID-19 pandemic (13 deaths on average from March 2017 to Feb. 2020),” the release said. “The monthly average number of suspected opioid overdose-related deaths during the pandemic (from April to Aug. 2020) is 21.”

Officials added that data from the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario indicates that between Sept. 14th-20th, 17 people have died from overdoses for all drug types in the city.

“This is a 113 per cent increase compared to the median number of weekly drug-related deaths that occurred in 2019,” they said. “Overall, preliminary data for Toronto from the coroner indicates an increase in suspected drug-related deaths in 2020, with a weekly median of 13, compared to eight in 2019.”

A toxic drug supply, along with the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have made the opioid crisis in the city worse, officials said.

“We mourn the loss of lives to the long-standing opioid crisis,” public health said.