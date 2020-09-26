Toronto drag bar urges patrons to get tested after two people test positive for COVID-19

Crews and Tangos, a popular bar in Toronto famous for its drag performances, says it is closing for at least four days to undergo a deep clean.

It comes after the business was notified earlier this week that someone who attended the bar on Friday, September 18th tested positive for COVID-19.

The patron was in the bar from about 8:30 to 11:00 p.m that night.

The bar says one of its performers who was working that day has also since tested positive for the virus.

Crews and Tangos says anyone who attended the establishment between September 18th and 20th should get tested.

The bar says all of its staff will be tested for COVID-19 and the building thoroughly deep cleaned before re-opening.