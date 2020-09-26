Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Toronto drag bar urges patrons to get tested after two people test positive for COVID-19
by Alex Bloomfield
Posted Sep 26, 2020 12:09 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 26, 2020 at 12:13 am EDT
The outside of the drag bar Crews and Tangos in Toronto. Twitter/Crews and Tangos
Crews and Tangos, a popular bar in Toronto famous for its drag performances, says it is closing for at least four days to undergo a deep clean.
It comes after the business was notified earlier this week that someone who attended the bar on Friday, September 18th tested positive for COVID-19.
The patron was in the bar from about 8:30 to 11:00 p.m that night.
The bar says one of its performers who was working that day has also since tested positive for the virus.
Crews and Tangos says anyone who attended the establishment between September 18th and 20th should get tested.
The bar says all of its staff will be tested for COVID-19 and the building thoroughly deep cleaned before re-opening.
