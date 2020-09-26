Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
The Latest: Barrett believed to have arrived in DC area
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 26, 2020 4:07 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 26, 2020 at 4:14 pm EDT
FILE - In this May 3, 2020 photo, the setting sun shines on the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
WASHINGTON — The Latest on the expected nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court (all times local):
4:05 p.m.
An airplane believed to be carrying likely Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett and her family has arrived at Joint Base Andrews.
Barrett is expected to be nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday evening by President Donald Trump. The plane left from South Bend, Indiana, where Barrett and her family live.
The seat was made vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last week at the age of 87.
Barrett is a justice on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. She was previously a law professor at Notre Dame and has been hailed as the heir to the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.
She met with Trump at the White House earlier this week.
