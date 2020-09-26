Person shot in the leg near Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue West

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in a North York neighbourhood Saturday evening.

Police said they were called to the Steeles Avenue West and Tangreen Court area at around 9:18 p.m. for a report that a man had been shot in the leg.

The victim’s medical status has not been released by the police.

Investigators described the suspect as a man in his 20s, and about five-foot-nine-inches tall. He was seen wearing a red hoody, blue jeans, hat, do-rag and a black satchel bag.

He was last seen going westbound on Steeles Avenue West towards Bathurst Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.