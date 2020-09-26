Loading articles...

Toronto police investigate stabbing near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

Toronto police said they are investigating after a man was “stabbed multiple times” in a North York neighbourhood.

Police said they were called at around 9:06 p.m. for a report of a stabbing near Jane Street and Chalkfarm Drive, which is just north of Wilson Avenue.

Paramedics transported the man to the hospital, police said. The victim’s medical status has not been released by emergency services.

Investigators said a second stabbing victim later showed up at a local hospital, but it is now known if this is related to the stabbing near Chalkfarm Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

