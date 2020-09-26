Loading articles...

Protest being held to 'end the lockdown' in downtown Toronto

Last Updated Sep 26, 2020 at 3:08 pm EDT

A group gathers at Yonge Dundas square to protest the lockdown. CITYNEWs

Over a hundred people gathered at Yonge-Dundas Square Saturday afternoon, many without masks and with little social distancing, calling for an end to the lockdown.

A group on Facebook called “The Line” appeared to be the organizers of the event, which they called the “March for Freedom.”

The protesters are currently walking up Yonge Street towards Bloor Street.

Police are assisting in directing traffic elsewhere to allow for them to pass safely.

Ontario is currently in Stage 3 of their COVID-19 reopening plan, with most businesses allowed to be open.

However, the province has recently introduced new restrictions for bars and restaurants and social gatherings have also been limited to 25 people outdoors and 10 people indoors.

