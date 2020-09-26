Protest being held to 'end the lockdown' in downtown Toronto

Over a hundred people gathered at Yonge-Dundas Square Saturday afternoon, many without masks and with little social distancing, calling for an end to the lockdown.

A group on Facebook called “The Line” appeared to be the organizers of the event, which they called the “March for Freedom.”

The protesters are currently walking up Yonge Street towards Bloor Street.

Police are assisting in directing traffic elsewhere to allow for them to pass safely.

DEMONSTRATION:

Yonge/Dundas Square

– demonstrators assembling at Yonge/Dundas Square

– officers are aware of a demonstration, and are currently o/s

– everyone has the lawful right to peacefully protest and officers will be in the area for the safety of everyone#GO1827719

^ep2 pic.twitter.com/NJnkUDhUfU — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 26, 2020

Ontario is currently in Stage 3 of their COVID-19 reopening plan, with most businesses allowed to be open.

However, the province has recently introduced new restrictions for bars and restaurants and social gatherings have also been limited to 25 people outdoors and 10 people indoors.