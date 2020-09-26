Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Protest being held to 'end the lockdown' in downtown Toronto
by News staff
Posted Sep 26, 2020 2:58 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 26, 2020 at 3:08 pm EDT
A group gathers at Yonge Dundas square to protest the lockdown. CITYNEWs
Over a hundred people gathered at Yonge-Dundas Square Saturday afternoon, many without masks and with little social distancing, calling for an end to the lockdown.
A group on Facebook called “The Line” appeared to be the organizers of the event, which they called the “March for Freedom.”
The protesters are currently walking up Yonge Street towards Bloor Street.
Police are assisting in directing traffic elsewhere to allow for them to pass safely.
DEMONSTRATION: Yonge/Dundas Square – demonstrators assembling at Yonge/Dundas Square – officers are aware of a demonstration, and are currently o/s – everyone has the lawful right to peacefully protest and officers will be in the area for the safety of everyone#GO1827719 ^ep2 pic.twitter.com/NJnkUDhUfU