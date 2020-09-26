Peel police looking for suspect in sexual assault at Clarkson GO station

Peel police are looking for the suspect in a sexual assault caught on surveillance footage at Clarkson GO station while also urging the victim to contact investigators.

Police say the female victim was observed on video surveillance at the Clarkson GO station just after 1 a.m. last Sunday.

An unknown suspect then sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately five foot 10 inches, weighing 180 pounds with a black goatee and moustache and a scar above his left eyebrow.

He was wearing an orange and blue Oilers hat, a green and grey camouflage-patterned sweater or jacket, black shorts, and black and white shoes.

Police are urging the female victim to contact them and anyone who may have witnessed the incident.