Loading articles...

Officials report just one active COVID case in Nova Scotia, no new case Saturday

Last Updated Sep 26, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19, leaving just one active case in the province as of Saturday.

Public Health officials say that person is currently hospitalized in intensive care.

So far, Nova Scotia has had 1,087 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90, and from all parts of the province.

Any confirmed cases are directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada must also self-isolate for 14 days upon return.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
#WB401 west of the 400 express - the right lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 36 minutes ago
Feels like summer but starting to look like fall across Ontario. How are you enjoying the weather this weekend? W…
Latest Weather
Read more