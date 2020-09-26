Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Officials report just one active COVID case in Nova Scotia, no new case Saturday
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 26, 2020 11:00 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 26, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT
HALIFAX — Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19, leaving just one active case in the province as of Saturday.
Public Health officials say that person is currently hospitalized in intensive care.
So far, Nova Scotia has had 1,087 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.
Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90, and from all parts of the province.
Any confirmed cases are directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.
Anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada must also self-isolate for 14 days upon return.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2020.
The Canadian Press
